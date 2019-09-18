Crawley Hospital Radio closes down after almost half a century on air

The air waves of Crawley Hospital Radio have gone silent after 48 years of entertaining patients

The station bid farewell to listeners on September 8 with a mammoth 30-hour non-stop broadcast by presenter Iain Ridgley in aid of St Catherine's Hospice.

Iain Ridgley during his mammoth final broadcast

Iain said the station had to close due to a lack of membership and lack of support at fundraising events. Iain had lots of live music guests in throughout the show who, he said, left some wonderful comments in the guest book in the studio.

Following the end of the marathon show, Chris Blackmore presented the final show on the station which featured many present and past presenters.

Afterwards Iain said: “It really is the end of an era. I have really enjoyed nearly six years at the station and over the last four years presenting local live music artists showcasing their material. I have formed good relationships with Bimm in Brighton and the ACM in Guildford where many of my performers attend.

“I really hope I can do this again very soon on another radio station as there are too few stations which showcase these amazing artists.

"It is such a shame Hospital Radio Crawley has had to close owing to lack of membership and lack of support at fund raising events. Also I wish to thank everyone at the station I have made friends with over the years and it was good to finish with a fun weekend in aid of a good cause.”