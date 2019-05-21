Crawley hosts festival of science and family fun

Serious science and family fun combined once again for the eighth annual Crawley STEMfest on Saturday.

The event held in the Memorial Gardens and brought the world of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to life for hundreds of young people and their parents

There were hands-on workshops, demonstrations and interactive displays staged by scientists and engineers from local companies, national institutions and universities and colleges, with the idea of making families aware of the many training and career opportunities available locally with STEM employers.

Local company Thales ran an interactive drone-flying display, there were demonstrations of CAD and 3D printing by Weald Technology and the East Sussex Reptile and Amphibian Society (ESRAS) helped young people gain confidence by handing boa constrictors and other large reptiles.

Kingston University’s Lab in a Lorry enabled young people to take a close look at serious science.

This year, STEM in the Park teamed up with Crawley College who opened their doors to the public and families were able to see how the college showcased the STEM subjects and facilities.

Vicki Illingworth, Principal at Crawley College, said: “STEM subjects give students so many amazing opportunities and inspire young people to push the boundaries of their imagination.”

Crawley STEMfest 2019 takes place in schools and colleges and in the community throughout May and June, and culminates in the eighth Big Bang Fair South East, at the South of England Showground on June 26 and 27, attended by 12,000 students from across the region.

The events are organised by STEM Sussex, the STEM outreach department of the University of Brighton, in partnership with Crawley Borough Council and Crawley College.

Gatwick Airport are headline sponsors of Crawley STEMfest and the Big Bang Fair South East.