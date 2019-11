Crawley’s ice rink is set to welcome skaters next week.

The fully covered ice rink will be located in Tilgate Park for the first time, in front of Smith and Western.

It will be open every day from 10am to 5pm from November 24 until January 5.

Adult tickets are £8.75 (peak) and (off peak), children under 16 £7.75 (peak) and £7.25 (off peak). Family tickets for four skaters including at least two children under 16 are £30.

For more information, visit crawleyicerink.co.uk.