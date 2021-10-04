‘Crawley is known for secret dogging sessions’ claims saucy adult website

Lets Go Dogging lists West Sussex as one of its top locations and says that people in the RH12 post code area could meet up for ‘doggers’ fun’.

The site says it is the ‘world’s number one dogging site covering UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa’.

Its Twitter account says it is based in Stevenage and nearly 30,000 people follow the site.

Dogging is a slang term for engaging in sexual acts in a public or semi-public place or watching others doing so.

The explicit hobby is not a specific offence under English Law but prosecution may be possible for a number of offences such as exposure under section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, or for the common law offence of outraging public decency, according to a Government website.

Last month Lets Go Dogging tweeted: “Crawley is known for secret dogging sessions.”

The account has frequently tweeted about the x-rated activity and earlier this year it claimed Crawley was a ‘newly updated top dogging site’.