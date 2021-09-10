Crawley joiner reaches semi-final of Screwfix Top Tradeperson 2021

Lee Turner, 34, has been in the trade for 17 years and owns LTBuilding. He has been selected following an initial application outlining how he demonstrates a real passion for the trade, is exceptionally skilled, and has the drive and determination to go above and beyond for customers.

Lee is dedicated to teaching the next generation of tradespeople and has mentored numerous apprentices across a range of trades to get them started in their careers.

Striving for excellence in all aspects of his work, Lee believes strongly in equipping young people with the skills they need to get into a trade, ensuring they have the best knowledge to enter their chosen field.

Crawley joiner Lee Turner is through to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021 competition

Lee said: “I’m delighted to be through to the semi-finals of the competition.

"I hope to reach the national final in September so I can show the judges how dedicated I am to my trade and how I stand out from others in the industry.

“I’m passionate about helping the younger generation on their way to a fulfilling career, giving them the knowledge and skills they need to excel on their chosen path.

"They are, after all, our future, and I believe it is only in an industry-wide commitment to the next generation that we can continue to deliver excellence and raise safety standards even further.”

Lee will join over 30 other semi-finalists in the interview stage with representatives from Screwfix to try and secure a place at a two-day virtual final event in September.

The winner will be crowned during Screwfix LIVE and will take home the ultimate £20,000 prize bundle comprising tech, tools, and training.

Simon Jackson, Screwfix customer and digital director, said: “All of our semi-finalists are a great example of the nation’s tradespeople who give their all to support their local community and champion a career in the trade.

"From many entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far. I’d like to wish everyone through to this stage of the competition the best of luck and look forward to meeting our national finalists in September!”