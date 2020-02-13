Crawley man to cycle 350 miles in five days in charity battlefield ride

A Crawley man is training for a charity cycle challenge which will take him to battle sites from the two world wars.

Andy Pitcairn will be taking on the Help for Heroes Big Battlefield Ride in June, cycling 350 miles over five days in memory of his father, a Dunkirk survivor.

Andy's dad during WWII - Italy circa 1943-44

The ride commemorates 80 years since the Dunkirk evacuations of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), and takes challengers from Étretat through Northern France.

They will visit some of the region’s most significant battle sites from both world wars, including Dieppe and Ypres, before retracing the path of the BEF and its retreat to Dunkirk.

Andy said: “I particularly chose to take part in the Big Battlefield Ride as my Dad was in the BEF, and this will allow me to track the first part of his journey in the war.

“Since retiring I have taken up cycling again, this challenge gives me a target to work toward and push myself harder, at the same time as raising some money for Help for Heroes.”

Andy's father's medals

Funds raised will be used to support wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women and veterans.

To support Andy, visit his JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-pitcairn.

He will also be raising funds in Decathlon Crawley. upstairs adjacent to the bike section, on February 15 and 16.