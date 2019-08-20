Crawley mental health nurse recognised for work with armed forces veterans

A mental health nurse from Crawley has been shortlisted for a national award in recognition of his work with armed forces veterans across Sussex.

Martin Diver, team lead for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s Mental Health Liaison Practitioners in Crawley and Horsham, is a finalist for the ‘Inspiration of the Year’ award at the English Veterans Awards.

The awards celebrate the contribution of armed forces veterans to business, fitness, sport and the wider community, and their successful transition to civilian life.

Before becoming a mental health nurse, Martin served with 2nd Battalion, the Royal Anglian Regiment.

He left the armed forces in 2000 to train as a nurse and joined Sussex Partnership in 2015.

Martin has been instrumental in setting up the Sussex Partnership Armed Forces Community, of which he is Chair.

The community was initially set up in Crawley two years ago and has developed into a network of NHS staff, ex-service personnel, reservists and family members.

Veterans and their families can use the community to access advice on a range of information including health, and education.

Martin said: “I am humbled and honoured to be shortlisted for this award. As an ex-member of the armed forces I know what it’s like to transition back to civilian life, and that’s why I’m passionate about supporting our armed forces veterans to live well after they have finished serving our country.”