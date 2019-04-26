Crawley mosque vigil for victims of Sri Lanka terror attacks

The Noor Mosque in Langley Drive is holding a prayer vigil today (Friday, April 26) for the victims of the terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

Noman Nasir from Noor Mosque said: “We will hold a prayer vigil for the victims after Friday prayers and present flower bouquets of sympathy to local churches.

“People of Faith are people of peace and we share same values. We are as saddened as many Christians will be after such a tragedy.

“Such mindless attack are to be condemned unequivocally as an attack against humanity by those who only have evil in their hearts.”

Ahsan Ahmedi, regional president at Noor Mosque, added: “We at Noor Mosque were moved to the core when churches and people of Sussex mourned with us at Noor Mosque after the shooting of Muslims in New Zealand and for holding prayer vigils at the mosque for those victims.

“We were honoured and privileged when Bishop Martin Warner and Bishop Mark Sowerby both visited Noor Mosque and prayed with us for the victims.

“Likewise we offer our heartfelt condolences to all Christians who share this grief as well as the people of Sri Lanka in this their moment of grief.

“Easter holds a very special place for Christians and such holy days should be a sanctity of peace and sharing love and humanity. Likewise any place of worship should be a safe haven for its worshipers and we echo the Quranic verse “killing one innocent is akin to killing all of humanity and saving one life is akin to saving all of mankind.”

