Crawley MP praises those who entered his Christmas card competition

A "vibrant" festive drawing of carollers singing by a Christmas tree was chosen as the winning entry for Crawley MP Henry Smith's Christmas card competition.

It was created by Lucy, aged six, and really caught Mr Smith's eye.

This card design by Florence was runner-up

Two additional runner-up designs feature inside the card. These were drawn by Florence, aged three, who painted a winter snow storm, and Morgan, aged six, who drew a snowman out sleighing.

All three children and their families have been invited to Westminster for a personal tour of the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Smith said: “I’m extremely grateful to Lucy for her thoughtful and vibrant design for my 2019 Christmas card. As ever, there were many bright and brilliant entries, and it was difficult to narrow the choices down to one winner to adorn my festive greeting.

“Additionally, I’d like to congratulate the two runners-up for their efforts, which are also worthy of recognition and will be included inside the card. It’s always difficult to pick the winner and runners-up; my thanks to every single pupil who took the time to create a Christmas design.

Morgan's entrance was also chosen as a runner up

“I look forward to welcoming Lucy, Florence, Morgan and their families to Westminster in the new year for a personal tour of the Houses of Parliament."