Crawley neighbours celebrate postcode lottery lucky win

A group of Crawley neighbours are celebrating a windfall after their postcode was selected as a lucky lottery winner.

Five people in Hazelwood won £1,000 each when RH11 8DY was announced today (Wednesday, February 19) as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “What brilliant news to start the day! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go out treat themselves with their winnings.”

People’s Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which raises money for charities. Players sign up with their postcode and pay £10 per month to be automatically entered into every draw, and prizes are announced every day of the month.

Good causes also receive essential support: as a minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.