Over the last 11 weeks, the residents of Beale Court in Bewbush, have transformed the look of the court.

Resident Keely Cassidy, said: “A few of the neighbours decided that they just wanted to sort out some of the gardens.

“And because of everything that has happened with lockdown, no one has seen each other so it might get the community together.

“They started at the front where the communal area is. We’ve all put money in but the guys have done a lot of the heavy lifting and the work."

Steve Bold has lived on the court for 28 years and has co-ordinated and done a lot of the work. He said: “We have become a family.”

He also added dog walkers go out of their way to walk through the court because it now looks so nice.

He are some pictures before, during and after the work. You can see a video of the gardens here

1. After Residents Dave Saunders, Mark Luffman and Isabel Carvalho with some of the completed work in the communal area Buy photo

2. Before One of the communal areas before the work Buy photo

3. Before One of the gardens before the work Buy photo

4. After Plum slate has been used through Beale Court and new plants have been placed in all the gardens Buy photo