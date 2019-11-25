Crawley neighbours scoop postcode lottery win

A group of Crawley neighbours are celebrating after scooping a cash prize on the postcode lottery.

Five residents in Hawkins Road, Tilgate, each won a £1,000 windfall when RH10 5NL was announced as a ‘daily prize winner’ with the People’s Postcode lottery today.

Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “This is some amazing news to start the week! I’m thrilled for our lucky winners and I hope they treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”

Last week, six neighbours in neighbouring Horsham each scooped a similar prize.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and the People’s Postcode Lottery has raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Canal & River Trust which has received more than £8.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The trust protects and maintains over 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England & Wales, providing access to clean green spaces where they are needed the most.