Crawley one-woman business sees sales soar for charity

Vicky was deeply moved by the story of baby Azaylia, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia at just eight-weeks-old.

Vicky decided to help other families with a seriously ill child and chose to donate 25 per cent of proceeds from three special t-shirt designs to charity: Rainbow Trust, which supports families with a life-threatened or terminally ill child, and Anthony Nolan, a leukaemia and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation charity.

With an initial fundraising target of £100, Vicky watched the t-shirt sales go through the roof, featuring two designs of Azaylia’s iconic lion cub symbol, as well as a rainbow design featuring an orange heart to represent Azaylia.

Crawley business woman Vicky Shepherd, saw her sales at OlliandEveCo soar when she launched a range of charity t-shirts inspired by the story of 'Likkle Lion' Azaylia Diamond Cain. Picture courtesy of the Rainbow Trust

With 642 orders in less than one week, Vicky was forced to temporarily halt orders to focus on production of her charity t-shirts and she hopes to release new slots for charity orders again soon.

Vicky said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure fundraising for Rainbow Trust and Anthony Nolan. I had no idea when I first posted on Instagram about my charity t-shirts that they would take off in the way that they have.

"As a very small one-woman business, this is beyond overwhelming and I’m absolutely thrilled to have been able to raise this for such worthy charities in memory of such a brave little girl who touched so many hearts.”

Oonagh Goodman, director of fundraising and marketing at Rainbow Trust, added: “We are incredibly grateful that Vicky chose to support Rainbow Trust through her beautiful t-shirts.

"Ayaylia’s story really shone a light on the immense emotional and practical pressures that families face when they have a seriously ill child.

"This money Vicky has so kindly raised will help us to continue supporting families when they are facing the very toughest times imaginable.”

When a child becomes seriously ill, family life is turned upside down and time becomes more precious than ever.

Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity pairs each family with an expert Family Support Worker who enables them to make the most of their time together, giving them practical and emotional support, whenever they need it, for as long as is needed.

The Covid-19 pandemic has piled further unimaginable pressure onto these parents and children, and the charity’s Family Support Workers continue to provide a lifeline to them.