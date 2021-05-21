Crawley organisation for adults in their 'third age' set to take part in national celebration

The u3a is an organisation for adults in their 'Third Age' who are no longer working full-time.

Members come together in locally-run interest groups to share knowledge, experience and generally have a good time.

The u3a's groups include walking, outings to gardens, places of interest and theatres , music (singing and instruments), books, films, topical discussions, art and crafts, history, quizzing, science and many more with new suggestions for groups always welcome.

Crawley u3a, pictured here enjoying a visit to Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex home, will take part in a nationwide celebration to showcase the u3a organisation on Wednesday, June 2. Pictures courtesy of Crawley u3a

More details about the many groups offered by Crawley u3a can be found at u3asites.org.uk/crawley/home.

The u3a National Day will showcase the amazing and diverse activities that members enjoy and challenge preconceptions of what being an older adult means.

Crawley u3a’s contribution to National u3a day will involve displays and demonstrations in and around Crawley Bandstand in the Memorial Gardens between 11am and 2pm.

The group will be putting on a ukelele performance at 11.15am, having a guided walk around Crawley at 12pm before taking part in folk singing at 12.30pm.

There will be displays from u3a's interest groups and members will be on hand to discuss our many different groups and activities.

The organistaion is obviously mindful of the lockdown roadmap and are planning a back up virtual event should they no longer be able to meet outdoors.

Details will be posted on the website (as above).

The u3a would love to welcome you at some time during the event, when they can share their efforts at supporting the older population in the town.