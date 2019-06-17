Crawley people urged to leave cars at home for Clean Air Day

Crawley Borough Council is urging residents to support Clean Air Day and leave their cars at home.

Clean Air Day (June 20) aims to encourage people to choose a sustainable way of travel and help reduce air pollution.

The council is supporting the Sustainable Transport eVent on June 19 to help local businesses discover opportunities to play their part in making Crawley air cleaner.

The event will show companies how staff can take up different commuting options to reduce the number of cars on the road with only one person.

A council spokesman said: “For local residents, there are plenty of ways to reduce air pollution, both inside your home and outside: walk, cycle, scoot or run.

“In a car, you’re exposed to 10 times more pollution than as a pedestrian. This is because car exhaust fumes from the car in front gets sucked into the car, with air filters having little effect, meaning you breathe in lots more pollution

“Air pollution is more concentrated around busier roads. Walking through parks or quieter pedestrianised areas can significantly reduce the amount of pollution you are exposed to and make a nicer journey”

Councillor Geraint Thomas, Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, added: “Air pollution is a big health and environmental issue, but there are things that we can all do to make ourselves and others safer and healthier.

“Whether you leave the car at home once or twice a week, switch to an electric vehicle or public transport or make changes to the products you use, it all makes a difference.

“It’s important that we tackle the issue of air pollution together on Clean Air Day, so we can breathe cleaner air in the future.”