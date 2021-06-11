Crawley photographer discovers treasure trove of pictures after clearing remains of playground

Jeff found the 35mm kodachrome transparencies in water damaged box that was in a skip. He has since spent the past few days trying his hardest to salvage them.

The images that he discovered were captioned ‘Ifield Holiday Centre (Junior School) August 1972’. Now Jeff is looking to match the names to the faces in these photos.

A selection of the photos can be viewed here.

Do you recognise any of the people in the photos? Please email [email protected] with any information you may have, or get in touch through our Facebook page.

Jeff Pitcher discovered pictures captioned 'Ifield Holiday Centre (Junior School) August 1972' when he cleared the remains of the Waterlea Adventure Playground building

