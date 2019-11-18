Crawley police officer facing disciplinary hearing over pepperoni pizza incident

A Crawley sergeant who ‘deliberately dangled’ a pepperoni pizza over a Jewish officer’s food is facing a disciplinary hearing, Sussex police said.

PS CJ062 Gary Jacobs, based at Crawley, will answer allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the equality and diversity standards of professional behaviour, according to a police spokesman.

Sussex Police

He added: “On 08 March 2019, knowing that another officer is Jewish, PS CJ062 Gary Jacobs deliberately dangled a pizza containing pepperoni over that officer’s food.

“A piece of pepperoni subsequently fell onto that officer’s food meaning they could not eat it.”

The hearing, which is due to start tomorrow (November 19) is listed for two days.

