Crawley Post Office re-opened after last year’s closure

A Post Office that closed in February last year has reopened this week.

The Crabbett Park Post Office, at 5 Shires Parade, The Ridings, in Crawley closed back in February 2018.

However now the owners of a new Budgen’s shop at the site have taken on a Post Office, with it officially opened on Monday (September 9).

The Post Office will be open seven days a week from 7am until 10pm and will offer a wide range of Post Office services, including a banking service for customers and small businesses.

Antoinette Chitty, Post Office change manager, said: “I know that this re-opening will be very welcome news for the local community and I hope that customers will continue to use the branch. The branch will also be open much longer hours than before.”