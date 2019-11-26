Crawley pupils learn important lessons about gang violence and county lines

Students from schools across Crawley came together on Tuesday (November 19) to learn some important safety lessons from two inspirational speakers.

Every year-nine student in Crawley was invited to learn about the dangers of gangs, knife violence, and county lines.

About 1,300 pupils from Thomas Bennet CC, The Gatwick School, Oriel, Holy Trinity, Manor Green, Hazelwick, Ifield CC and St Wilfrid’s schools paid a visit to the Hawth Theatre to hear two speakers from St Giles Trust.

The charity helps severely disadvantaged people find the right support and encourages them to become positive contributors to their local communities and wider society.

Kairon and Jacob from the trust spoke about gangs, county lines, and safeguarding, telling students about their own experiences.

Max King, a student at St Wilfrid’s School, said: “It was such a powerful talk.

“It was really useful to learn how drug dealers target young people, and I feel that we know how to avoid getting into such negative situations.

“It was really inspiring even thought they had such tough lives themselves.”

After the talk, the school hosted a ‘market place’ with 34 organisations, voluntary groups, and agencies, where pupils could find out more about the range of enriching opportunities available to them.

Christopher Franke, assistant headteacher at St Wilfrid’s School, said: “The feeling after the talks is overwhelmingly positive.

“Kairon and Jacob are ex criminals, and they spoke inspirationally.

“Students were struck by the authenticity of the speakers.

“This was a fantastic experience for young people to reflect on the choices they make – it gave them a positive awareness as they go on in their lives.”

Funding for the event came from the Safer Crawley Trust and Crawley Borough Council.