Crawley ranked second highest in the South East for food hygiene standards

The Food Standards Agency has ranked Crawley second in the South East and fifth in the country for excellent food hygiene standards, says Crawley Borough Council.

A spokesman said: “In a recent report released by the Food Standards Agency, Crawley was awarded a score of 4.70 out of five.”

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) is upheld by Environmental Health officers from the council who undertake inspections to ensure businesses comply with food safety regulations.

It exists to give customers a general idea of how well a premises upholds food hygiene standards.

Ratings range from zero (urgent improvement needed) to five (very good).

Councillor Geraint Thomas, Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, said: “I am delighted at the findings of this report. Our Environmental Health officers work diligently to ensure that all food premises in Crawley are held to high standards of health and safety and it is great to see their hard work recognised.”

Three criteria are used when awarding a food hygiene rating:

Hygienic food handling – the preparation and cooking of food, how it is reheated/cooled and stored.

Physical condition of the premises and facilities – whether the premises has an appropriate layout, adequate lighting, a high standard of cleanliness and suitable ventilation and pest control.

Food safety management – evidence that the business is taking precautions to keep food safe, such as staff training records and logs of relevant checks.