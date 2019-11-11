Crawley remembers the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday saw several acts of remembrance take place across the town yesterday (November 10).

The mayor of Crawley, councillor Raj Sharma attended the Remembrance Sunday Service at St John's Church in Crawley High Street.

Remembering the fallen

Members of all the armed forces, the police, cadets, civic dignitaries and councillors were in attendance. Wreaths were laid by councillor Sharma and the High Sheriff of West Sussex Mrs Davina Irwin-Clark.

This was followed by a parade of more than 1,000 cadets, former servicemen, women, emergency services, friends and family members. The parade finished at the TA Headquarters where everyone was treated to a curry.

In Ifield, residents, the congregation of St Margaret’s Church and 2nd Ifield (St Margaret’s) Scout Group with Drake Explorer Scout Unit gathered around the war memorial.

The ceremony, included two minutes silence, the last post and reveille, wreath laying and prayers as people remembered those who had died in wars and for peace.

Scouts lower their flags at the war memorial at St Margaret's Church, Ifield

The ceremony was preceded by a service in St Margaret’s Church which was full with 100 scouts plus their families. The service was prepared by three scouts, Tom Corney, Roberta Page and Katie Scholar who spoke of what Remembrance Sunday meant to them.

Kerry Pearson, group scout leader, congratulated members on the smart turnout of beaver scouts, cub scouts, scouts, explorer scouts and the active support unit both in church and at the war memorial. Wendy Keeley, Crawley district commissioner, congratulated the three scouts who prepared the service and making this the best Remembrance Sunday service she had been to in Ifield.

A display of knitted poppies was created outside the Church of Christ the Lord in Coachmans Drive, Broadfield. The poppies were knitted by members of the church and local community. They began knitting in January and worked throughout the year to have the display ready for the Service of Remembrance.

A poppy display at Broadfield, knitted by members of the church and local community.