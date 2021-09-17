Currently these services are only available to residents of properties with their own individual waste bins.

However, Crawley Borough Council has just started rolling this out to some flats and will continue to do so over the next year.

You will be contacted directly with more information when this is due to start in your area.

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Sustainability at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our waste and recycling services to allow residents to safely dispose of batteries along with textiles and small electrical items at the kerbside."

For residents living in properties with communal bins who are not yet able to access this service, it is recommended to use charity shops, textile clothing banks or the Recycling Centre at County Oak instead.

Please put your batteries in a small clear plastic bag (such as a sandwich bag) or clean plastic pot or tub with a lid and place it on top of your rubbish bin on collection day.

Please do not put batteries inside your recycling or rubbish bins as they can cause fires if they end up in the wrong place.

Small amounts of clean, dry, unwanted textiles and old or broken small electrical items can be put next to your individual household bins in tied carrier bags for collection.

Print a label at crawley.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling or make your own and attach it to your bag to identify the contents.

Please recycle little and often as space on our collection vehicle is limited and remove any batteries from your small electricals.

