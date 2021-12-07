Crawley restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:07 am
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:10 am
Pret A Manger, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit U8, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick was given the maximum score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley' s 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 184 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.