Crawley restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

Pret A Manger, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit U8, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick was given the maximum score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley' s 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 184 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

