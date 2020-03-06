Crawley's community wardens retain their police accreditation

Crawley Borough Council’s community wardens have successfully retained their Sussex Police accreditation.

The Crawley Borough Council Community Warden Team was granted accreditation status again by the Chief Constable of Sussex Police, Giles York. This lasts for three years and wardens have been accredited since 2008.

The Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS) allows organisations and their employees working in community safety to be given targeted police powers by the Chief Constable. These powers can help them become more effective in their role and contribute to community safety and security, as well as combat crime and disorder, public nuisance and anti-social behaviour.

Additional powers the community wardens have under CSAS are: Power to require the name and address of a person whom they have reasons to believe has committed a relevant offence (such as causing injury, alarm or distress to any other person or the loss or damage to any person's property, or a relevant Fixed Penalty Offence)

Power to require name and address of a person acting in an anti-social manner.

Power to require persons drinking in a designated place to surrender alcohol and to dispose of any alcohol

Power to require persons aged under 18 to surrender alcohol and to dispose of any alcohol

Power to seize tobacco from a person aged under 16 and to dispose of it

Power to stop cycles when they have reasons to believe that a person has committed the offence of riding on a footpath.

CSAS also allows for greater partnership working between the police and local organisations, as well as raising the priority of community safety.

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability, said: “It is great to see the community wardens retain their Sussex Police accreditation. They play such an important role within Crawley. It’s vital that they have this accreditation so they can use the additional powers to help Sussex Police keep Crawley safe.”

You can report anti-social behaviour by filling in our form at www.crawley.gov.uk/communitywardens or calling 01293 438000 during normal office hours. For an urgent response between 8am and 9.30pm, seven days a week, call the Community Wardens on 07884 492324.