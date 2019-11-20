Crawley school is class act after receiving a Good rating from Ofsted

A primary school has received a Good rating from the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) following its latest inspection.

Ofsted noted that Desmond Anderson Primary Academy is a school where pupils “bubble with enthusiasm about coming to school” and where “everyone is respected”.

The positive role of leaders and the good behaviour of pupils was also observed in the report: “Leaders have improved the teaching of reading, writing and mathematics” and “pupils discuss their work sensibly in lessons…no time is wasted in classrooms by off-task behaviour”.

The report emphasised the pride pupils take in their school and their community and noted that they “know it is a safe place where staff treat them very well and a good place to learn and play”.

Principal Managey Powys, said: “It is wonderful that the enthusiastic and positive culture of our school is reflected in this report. I would like to thank all our staff, parents and carers, pupils, local board volunteers and local community for their support. I very much look forward to continuing to develop our school as a place where children are excited and passionate about their learning.”

Desmond Anderson Primary Academy joined the University of Brighton Academies Trust, sponsored by the University of Brighton, in 2017. The Ofsted report noted: “The trust has been instrumental in helping the school to improve” and that “staff enjoy working at this school, they feel that leaders take care of their wellbeing and provide helpful training.”

Dr John Smith, chief executive, University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: "I am delighted to congratulate Desmond Anderson Primary Academy on this Good judgement. The fact that Ofsted have noted that both children and staff are well cared for is a wonderful testament to the success of the academy and trust.

"All of our 15 schools are either Good or Outstanding and my continued thanks goes to all across our family of academies, working together to deliver excellent education for the children of Sussex.”