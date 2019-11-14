Crawley school wins award for promoting literacy and encouraging reading

A primary school has won an award for promoting literacy and encouraging reading.

The Bewbush Academy has won the Usborne Books at Home’s School of the Term award, which is a half-termly award given to one UK or EU school.

The school was nominated by Amanda Saunders who is an independent Usborne organiser. Amanda works with schools to help support them to raise money to get new books for their school without having to spend a penny of their school budget.

Usborne Books at Home has a schools package which means that Amanda can offer schools up to 60% in free books.

The school held a Book Fair during its sports day and parents bought £516.34 of new books for their children. A Ready Steady Read Sponsored reading challenge was also held. Usborne gave the school 60% of the books for free.

With Amanda’s help, The Bewbush Academy has transformed its school library, after receiving £2,547 of free books. The award is for schools to be recognised for the work that they have done alongside their Usborne organiser to promote literacy and encourage reading for pleasure.

Amanda said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Bewbush Academy over the last two years and I’m over the moon that they have won this award. There are many children at the school for whom English is not their first language. Every time I have visited there has been obvious excitement about new books, both from the children and staff.

“The school is really passionate about giving children the opportunity to develop a lifelong love of books and reading.”

Claire Farndon, accelerated reader lead teacher and head of year four, said: "Staff and children at Bewbush Academy have been delighted to work alongside Amanda and Usborne books for the past two years and the children of the school have greatly benefited from this partnership.

"The children are always excited when boxes of new books arrive and are constantly asking when they will be able to get their hands on them.

"Class bookshelves have been updated with new and exciting genres that have transported the children to many different worlds and it is brilliant when a series of books really captures their attention and you can hear them talking between themselves about what they read last night. There is a real ethos in the school now for reading for pleasure."