Crawley Town Centre BID and Creative Crawley want to hear your Stories of Strength
Crawley Town Centre BID and Creative Crawley are collaborating to bring the town centre to life through a range of arts and cultural events across the year with their Enliven Crawley programme.
The first season launches in August with a photographic exhibition trail in shops, banks, the museum and other buildings in the town centre celebrating the strength of people in Crawley
Created by Charmaine Childs from Strong Lady Productions, Enliven: Stories of Strength supports people to identify and celebrate their own stories of strength.
As a Circus Strong Lady, Charmaine has spent over 20 years touring internationally and performing ‘Feats-of-Strength’.
This project explores the powerful ways in which we all perform feats of strength in our own lives – it is a celebration of stories of resilience, perseverance, determination and vulnerability.
If you’d like to take part in the project, Charmaine will be in County Mall this Friday 16th July from 12 noon to 2pm. Come and visit us and tell us about a time when you were strong.
Many people react, at first, that they “don’t have a story like that”… but everyone does! If you are interested in getting involved just turn up at County Mall (they’ll be outside Superdry) or email [email protected] to arrange a one to one interview with Charmaine between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday 15th July.