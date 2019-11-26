Crawley Town FC fan says club saved his life

A Crawley man’s favourite football club came to his aid after thousands of unsuccessful job applications left him suicidal.

Long-time Crawley Town FC supporter Gavin Green, 52, credits the community with saving his life after he was offered a job in the club’s office.

Gavin in the club merchandise shop

Gavin, who applied for about 4,000 jobs during a five-and-a-half-year period, said he was ‘saved by the skin of my teeth’ by the offer.

He said: “I was constantly looking for work, reading back over my emails to check I hadn’t missed anything. I was looking for anything.

“Even when I had an operation, as soon as I could I was back looking for work.”

Gavin’s mental health deteriorated as he found it impossible to find a job, despite having years of experience in a range of roles.

As rejection letters came back and his applications were left unanswered, Gavin’s depression and anxiety got worse.

He said: “I had nightmares most nights, crying in my sleep.”

Although Gavin started an online blog documenting his experiences looking for work as a way of expressing his emotions, he found his depressive states were happening more and more frequently.

He said: “It reached a head at the end of October. It was 1am and I was looking through my emails related to jobs, and I just gave up.

“I started writing stuff on Twitter, rambling and shouting out.

“I came down in the morning with the intention to kill myself. I was ready to write a suicide note.

“My dad was there, white as a sheet. It turned out the former owner of the club, Paul (Haywood), had contacted him.

“The club had been involved as well. Ewan Dunlop, who does the supporters’ podcast and does things at the club as well – they’d all sort of liaised together and offered me a job.”

His social media posts had been spotted by other Twitter users, who had alerted the club.

Although Crawley Town FC was playing a big game that night (October 29), the community rallied together around Gavin so that by midday he received a call asking him to join the team.

Gavin said: “My Twitter account had gone into a complete meltdown – people were being so nice.

“All sorts of people were giving me their good wishes – it was unbelievable.”

As a supporter of Crawley Town for 42 years, Gavin found his connections within the community have been of great use in his new job.

Building on his previous employment as a senior administrator, he is currently working on ticketing and dealing with queries and other phone calls.

He said: “Hopefully in the short-term future I’ll be getting involved in some commercial stuff, marketing. I’m being shown all the roles within the club. It’s a fascinating job to do – a dream come true.”

Gavin’s father also held a number of roles at the club in previous years, including press officer, director, vice-chairman, and vice president.

“It’s important for people to know how to identify when they’re suffering from depression,” Gavin said.

“I’d certainly say to anyone: if you think that there’s no one that cares – there is. It may not be people you necessarily know, but they care.

“My advice would certainly be to anyone reach out to anyone – not just family, not just friends, anyone, because depression does come up on you.

I was saved by the skin of my teeth by Crawley Football Club.”

Gavin filmed a club documentary in 2009, which can be seen here.