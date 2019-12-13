Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre now running appointment service through NHS 111

Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre is running an appointment service through NHS 111

The NHS is urging people not to sit and wait - telephone 111 first and get a timed slot for their care or visit 111.nhs.uk

Patients needing urgent care in Crawley can now avoid waiting around for an appointment.

The Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) based at Crawley Hospital is now running a booked appointments service. Patients can call 111 and speak to an advisor about their health need, who can then book an appointment at the UTC for the same day, if appropriate.

The service treats most injuries or illnesses that are urgent but not life threatening. For example sprains and strains, broken bones, minor burns and scalds, minor head and eye injuries, bites and stings.

Any patients who continue to walk in without an appointment will be seen, but they will be triaged in the normal way, with the most urgent cases being seen first. Those who have also booked appointments in advance, may be seen first.

Dr Laura Hill, local GP and clinical chairperson of NHS Crawley and NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), said: “How you access health help and care when you need it fast, is changing. Instead of walking in and waiting - phone first or go online, get an appointment slot and see the right person to give the right care specifically for you

“In some cases, the advisor the patient speaks to on the phone may even be able to direct them to a more suitable place to receive the care they need – which could be another hospital, a pharmacy or a GP.

“If you need health help today, but it is not life-threatening, go to 111 first. Call or go online”

NHS 111 can help if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do. Always telephone first or go online to make sure you get the right care in the right place, at the right time. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.