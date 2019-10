A Crawley woman has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after assaulting a paramedic according to a court document.

Leonie Larner, 31, of Warren Drive, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a paramedic. The offence took place at Crawley on August 12. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

See also: Jail for Sussex man who killed kittens by stamping on them

See also: Crawley man sent to prison for threatening police and sending offensive messages