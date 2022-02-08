Crawley woman braves the shave to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice
A Crawley woman has shaved her hair to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.
Catherine Sheppard has raised £1800 so far and is hoping to beat her last target by getting to £2000.
Joyce Bailey, owner of Anjel Hair and Beauty, let her use her salon for this great cause.
Anjels then sent off Catherine’s hair to The Little Princess Trust, which is a charity that makes wigs for children with hair loss due to cancer treatment.
Back in November, Anjels held a St Catherine' s charity evening and raised £551.70.
