Crawley woman braves the shave to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice

A Crawley woman has shaved her hair to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:38 pm

Catherine Sheppard has raised £1800 so far and is hoping to beat her last target by getting to £2000.

Joyce Bailey, owner of Anjel Hair and Beauty, let her use her salon for this great cause.

Catherine Sheppard has raised £1800 so far

Anjels then sent off Catherine’s hair to The Little Princess Trust, which is a charity that makes wigs for children with hair loss due to cancer treatment.

Back in November, Anjels held a St Catherine' s charity evening and raised £551.70.

The before picture
