Crawley woman marks 100th birthday with two parties

A Crawley woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with two special celebrations.

Kathleen Seale, a tenant at Schaffer House, marked her centenary with family and friends on January 28.

Whilst living in India, Kathleen met the Queen when she visited the British High Commission in 1960 or 61

Two parties were arranged to mark the special occasion.

An afternoon event for the Schaffer House residents saw guests entertained by a ukulele band, and in the evening, about 50 family members and friends gathered to raise a glass in her honour.

Among the evening guests were Colin and Martin, Kathleen’s two sons.

Lynne Stalker is a cleaner with Crawley Borough Council, and she started working at the Proctor Close retirement home 15 years ago.

This is where she met Kathleen, and the two became friends.

Lynne also does catering, and she did the refreshments for Kathleen’s last five celebrations as well as pulling out all the stops for the two birthday bashes this year.

She said: “I decorated the hall for Kath’s 100th and catered for 90 guests.

“I was honoured when I was asked to do it - it meant a lot of stress but worth every minute of it for such a lovely lady.

“The scheme manager and our friendly tenant John helped me with decorating the hall.

“It took four hours to decorate as Kath’s wish was lots of decorations and balloons and it’s just what she got.

“Kath and her family are really lovely and Kath is so strong.

“She’s still head of the residents’ committee – she arranges the monthly newsletter.

“Everyone had an amazing day and evening. Kath thoroughly enjoyed herself, as did the guests.”