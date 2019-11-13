Cricket legend David Gower takes part in charity sporting lunch held at Gatwick hotel

Cricket legend David Gower was the latest sporting star to attend the Best of British charity lunch which raised £24,500.

The former England captain joined Rockinghorse children’s charity for an afternoon of fundraising at the Hilton London Gatwick Airport Hotel.

The fifth annual Best of British charity sporting lunch in Gatwick, was held last Friday (November 8) in the hotel’s Ascot Suite and played host to 300 guests from businesses across Sussex.

David was special guest speaker at the event, which raised funds for Rockinghorse, thanks to fundraising activities during the afternoon, including an auction. The charity is best known as the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital (the Alex) in Brighton but also supports many other paediatric services in the county, including the Special Care Baby Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

A former Sky Sports presenter and commentator, David, has had an illustrious career as a world-class cricketer, famed for his role as captain of the England cricket team during the 1980s.Guests were thrilled to hear his stories from the glory days, especially tales from the 1985 Ashes win and with his impressive history in first-class cricket. He was inducted in the Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009.

Funds raised from the sporting lunch will be donated towards Rockinghorse’s projects this Christmas, including the charity’s current appeal, supporting the Oncology ward at the Alex.

Ryan Heal, Rockinghorse chief executive and Best of British event organiser, said: “I am always blown away by the generosity shown by our guests at our Best of British events. Year after year, attendees help us raise a fantastic amount of money which enables us to make a huge difference to the lives of sick children, right here in Sussex.”

Best of British will return in 2020 with a very special guest. It has been announced that Oscar-winning actress and British film legend, Dame Judi Dench, will be the star of the next Best of British event at the Grand Hotel in Brighton on Thursday March 26 from 6.30pm. For more details, visit www.rockinghorse.org.uk or email info@bestofbritish.org.uk.