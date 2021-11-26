Dame Caroline Haslett’s City Stickers are a great plug for Crawley’s Diamond anniversary
In light of the upcoming Queen’s Platinum (70th) Jubilee celebrations and the town’s bid for city status, the Three Bridges Forum CHaMP Sub-committee will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of Crawley as a new town.
To celebrate, the Three Bridges forum will be recognising the hard work of our very own electrical engineer and equality campaigner Dame Caroline Haslett.
Dame Caroline Haslett was fundamental to the invention of the standard UK electricity socket.
A spokesperson for the Three Bridges Forum said: “What is a coincidence, but no less cause for celebration, is that Caroline Haslett grew up in Hazelwick Road - a street that took its name from the earliest recorded place name in our area: ‘Haeslwic’.
“The document was the Saxon era Washington Charter. The year was 947; a momentous one-thousand-year precursor to the founding of Crawley New Town.”
Three Bridges forum will be delivering souvenir socket stickers, which will be available to Crawley Museum visitors next year.
There will also be a display on the ‘Characters of Crawley’, relating to Caroline Haslett and her part in the events of a landmark year for Crawley.
If you would like more information on the souvenir stickers or the Characters of Crawley panel, please contact the Crawley Museum for more details. You can email them at [email protected] or telephone: 01293 539088