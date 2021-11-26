Dame Caroline Haslett is being recognised for her contributions to the electrical plug.

To celebrate, the Three Bridges forum will be recognising the hard work of our very own electrical engineer and equality campaigner Dame Caroline Haslett.

Dame Caroline Haslett was fundamental to the invention of the standard UK electricity socket.

A spokesperson for the Three Bridges Forum said: “What is a coincidence, but no less cause for celebration, is that Caroline Haslett grew up in Hazelwick Road - a street that took its name from the earliest recorded place name in our area: ‘Haeslwic’.

“The document was the Saxon era Washington Charter. The year was 947; a momentous one-thousand-year precursor to the founding of Crawley New Town.”

Three Bridges forum will be delivering souvenir socket stickers, which will be available to Crawley Museum visitors next year.

There will also be a display on the ‘Characters of Crawley’, relating to Caroline Haslett and her part in the events of a landmark year for Crawley.