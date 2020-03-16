Dangerous toys seized at Gatwick Airport are destroyed

Dangerous toys and other illegal goods have been seized at Gatwick Airport and destroyed.

The items were confiscated following an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards.

Toys seized at Gatwick Airport. Photo courtesy of West Sussex County Council

Officers were alerted by Border Force in September 2019 after they had concerns about some products imported from China for sale on a major online selling platform, West Sussex County Council said.

Trading Standards and Border Force officers inspected 106 boxes containing toys, swimming goggles, ear candles and children’s playpens.

A sample of the playpens was then sent for testing. Results showed the packaging posed a risk of asphyxiation and the product did not comply with labelling requirements, according to a spokeswoman.

Proper labelling on the other toys was also missing.

She added: “Trading Standards officers contacted the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to verify the ear candles were a registered medical device as claimed by the importer.

“They confirmed these products were not registered and therefore cannot be supplied in the UK.

“The importer was unable to confirm that the goggles were safe and complied with the relevant legislation on personal protective equipment.

“All the goods were refused entry and the importer paid for their destruction.”

Border Force stopped more toys at Gatwick Airport in December 2019 and once again alerted West Sussex Trading Standards.

These toys had come from China and were due to be sold on a major online selling platform, the council said.

The spokeswoman added: “The boxes of toys contained ‘Avengers’ surprise toy eggs, make your own jewellery sets, build your own garden sets and super hero wrist slapper bracelets.

“Officers immediately noticed that the toys were incorrectly labelled.

“Samples were then sent for testing and results showed some of the toys posed a choking hazard to children under three.

“Packaging on some of the items was also deemed to be a suffocation hazard because the plastic was too thin.”

As a result of these findings, the toys are believed to be counterfeit, according to the council.

All four boxes of toys were destroyed at the importer’s cost.

Peter Aston, Trading Standards Team Manager, said: “These goods could have caused serious harm if sold in the UK and some of the toys may have been fatal for a young child.

“When shopping online, we would urge people to only buy from reputable brands and retailers.”

Anyone who thinks they have purchased an unsafe product, should contact Trading Standards at www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport or via Citizens Advice on 03444 111 444.

