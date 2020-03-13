Daryl rushes to rescue of bird caught in fishing line over Sussex pond

Daryl Farmer was on his way to the gym when he heard about a bird caught in fishing line dangling above a pond in East Grinstead.

Social media posts were mentioning a wood pigeon hanging by fishing line above Moat Pond. Friends of Moat Pond had tried to get to the bird but due to the depth of water were unable to do so. Daryl, a wildlife rescuer, was off-duty last Sunday (March 8), but decided to help.

Rescuers head out to the stricken bird at Moat Pond

“Despite knowing it was technically out of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue’s area he didn’t feel he could ignore it as he was about to go to the gym next door” said lead casualty manager Katie Nunn Nash of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service.

So Daryl collected a boat from the service and drove to the scene to help.

He said: “I arrived at the same time as the RSPCA, so we had a chat about how to undertake the rescue and so I set off in the boat to rescue the pigeon.

“It was not the easiest of rescues, trying to reach it and not over-balance on the boat was not easy. But he was soon in safe hands.”

Daryl then drove the bird to East Sussex Wildlife Rescue’s hospital on the A22 at Whitesmith between Hailsham and Uckfield.

The rescued wood pigeon

Katie said: “The poor bird is very tired and exhausted. “Luckily his wings seem to be okay but there are concerns over his leg at this stage. “With a lot of inflammation he has limited use but it will be monitored closely over the next couple of days.”

WRAS would like to thank everyone who was involved in rescuing this bird and getting it into care. Fishing line is a common incident which East Sussex Wildlife Rescue deals with.

The charity says is was not the first time it has been called to help birds at this location.

Operations director, Trevor Weeks, said: “Fishing should be avoided in areas where there are bushes and trees which line could get caught on when casting and we urge fishermen to think twice before doing so. “We appreciate that many fishermen act responsibly and it only takes a few to spoil it for the rest.”

For more information about WRAS, visit its website: www https://wildlifeambulance.org/