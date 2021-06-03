Death of young cyclist leads to criticism of ‘inadequate’ warning signs at A281 junction

University student Pathushan Sutharsan, 20, was taking part in a charity bike ride when he crashed into the path of a lorry on the A281 at Rudgwick.

An inquest has heard how the accident happened on July 22 last year.

Pathushan, from Morden in Surrey, was cycling on the stretch of the Downs Link from Cranleigh towards Southwater when he went down a steep slope on the track that approached the junction with the A281.

In a record of inquest, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said: “As he got close to the A281 it appears that he braked but lost control of his bike probably caused by the gravel surface on the track.

“This caused him to fall from his bike with a forward momentum pushing him onto the road directly into the path of a heavy goods vehicle being driven on the A281.

“The signage in place at the time of this accident to warn users on the Downs link of the immediacy of a major A road was inadequate.”