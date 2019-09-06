Defibrillators donated to Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath Age UK centres

Life-saving defibrillators have been installed at both Age UK centres in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.

Equipment donated by Co-op colleagues in Bognor Regis led to devices being installed in both Mid Sussex centres.

Delighted members and staff outside Age UK's Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill

Gary Hardley, head of community activities for Age UK West Sussex, put forward that all activity centres should have the equipment on site and head office agreed to fund the equipment.

Cheryl Denford, centre manager at Age UK’s Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill, said: “We are really grateful to have one here. We nearly had to use it a couple of months ago but luckily we didn’t need to. But it is really great that we have it if we need it.

“It benefits everybody – members, volunteers and staff and the community around here as well.”

Delighted members and staff at the Haywards Heath Age UK centre

Rowan Hillier, centre manager at Age UK’s Haywards Heath centre in Kleinwort Close, said the hard-working fundraising efforts of volunteer Dave Turner, who holds a monthly quiz night at the centre, helped secure the equipment.

She said: “We are very lucky to have one at the centre. We have put all the staff on training on how to use it. And it just makes sense to have one here – we are working with vulnerable people.

“It is part of the community as well – we have registered it with South East Coast Ambulance Service – which means they can come and get it if they need it.”

Sarah Smith, Age UK West Sussex’s Bognor Regis manager, said: “This is great news for all concerned. Thank you to the Southern Co-op for starting the ball rolling.”