Demolition work well under way at Crawley Civic Hall

Demolition work is now well under way at Crawley Civic Hall as part of a £150m regeneration of the town centre

As these pictures show from today (January 27), work to flatten the 60-year-old building is now in full swing

Building structures being knocked down

The original plan was to demolish the building in 2018. This was delayed until October last year and the site has been fenced off since then.

The borough council and development firm Westrock have appointed construction firm Kier – which has a base in Crawley – to build the new town hall on the Civic Hall site.

The nine-storey building will include 77,000 sq ft of office space as well as the 41,000 sq ft town hall. Work should start in the spring and is scheduled to be finished in late 2021.

The building is being pulled down piece by piece