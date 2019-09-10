Disability Fun Day in Crawley 'most successful ever'

This year's Disability Fun Day in Crawley was enjoyed by more than 200 children, young people and their families.

Visitors fed Alf the tapir, met the meerkats and heard talks about owls and otters as well as enjoying arts and crafts, face painting and jumping on the inflatables in The Adventure Zone.

Disability Fun Day

The event, which took place in Tilgate Park on Sunday (September 1), was run by Crawley Borough Council's wellbeing and community development teams and staff at Tilgate Nature Centre, with support from Autism Support Crawley and The Adventure Zone in the walled garden.

To find out more about Crawley Wellbeing's disability programmes, click here.