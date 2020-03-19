Discover the history of trees with new trail in Crawley park

Residents and visitors can discover the history of trees with the help of a new trail at Worth Park Gardens.

The trail was designed by the team at the park and features 22 trees across eight hectares of land.

Visitors can enjoy the park’s formal gardens, herbaceous borders, wildflower areas, Camellia Walk, Pullhamite features such as the rockery, Victorian fountain and the lake, while learning about the history of the park’s arboretum, containing trees from all over the world including Japan, China, America, South America, North Africa, Middle East and Europe.

It is thought that some of the trees in the park may even exist from the original 1840s planting scheme and include several varieties of oak and an avenue of cedars.

Cabinet member for Wellbeing, councillor Chris Mullins, said: “Worth Park is one of Crawley’s many treasures and this new tree trail is a wonderful addition to the park. Trees are a vital part of our environment and this is a fun way to learn, explore and enjoy some fresh air.”