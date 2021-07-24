Disqualified Southbourne driver ‘evades’ police, according to officers

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “This vehicle passed us in Southbourne showing uninsured.

“The driver evaded us and we found him moments later parked up and sitting in the back of the vehicle.

“The driver is disqualified and uninsured.

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

“Driver reported to court and vehicle seized.”

Sussex Roads Police said they seized a second vehicle and issued two FPNs following the original incident yesterday night.

A spokesperson said, “In the last 30 minutes in Southbourne we have seized one vehicle for having no tax and issued FPNs to two other drivers who did not have a valid MOT.