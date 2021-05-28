Do you look after someone in West Sussex?

Support for carers in West Sussex

There are more than 100,000 people regularly caring for a friend or family member in West Sussex, so this Carers Week, it’s more important than ever to raise awareness and shine a spotlight on the information and services available.

Carers Support West Sussex has teamed up with West Sussex County Council and the NHS to make sure there’s plenty on offer to support carers this Carers Week and beyond.

Workshops

The charity, Carers Support, has put on a range of workshops to celebrate and acknowledge the work of carers, and give them the opportunity to learn something new, virtually meet others in a similar situation and to have a break from caring roles. Online sessions include Creative Writing for Wellbeing, Introduction to Mindfulness, a Carer Benefit Question and Answer Session and Carer Resilence Training to name just a few.

There are also picnics taking place at Parham House in Pulborough, Swanbourne Lake in Arundel and a coastal walk starting in Ferring.

Due to limited workshops spaces, the free tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For full details of workshops on offer visit: www.carerssupport.org.uk/carers-week

Young adult carers

Carers Support West Sussex also offers specific support for young adult carers – those aged between 18 and 25 caring for a sibling or parent.

Some of the services include free counselling sessions and online support groups to meet other young people who are going through a similar experience.

There’s also a chance to apply for grants for things like driving lessons, a mobile phone or sports equipment for those who need it.

To find out more about support for young adult carers, visit: www.carerssupport.org.uk/young-adult-carers

Feeling valued

A big part of Carers Week is making sure that those supporting friends and family know there is support out there for them.

But it’s also raising awareness of unpaid carers to the wider community.

Sonia Mangan, chief executive at Carers Support West Sussex, said: “This year’s Carers Week theme is ‘Making Caring Visible and Valued across West Sussex’ and we aim to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges family and friend carers face and recognise the contributions they make to families and our local community.

“Across England and Wales carers save the UK economy more than £150 billion every year, and with the pandemic seeing more individuals taking on a family and friend caring role, we need to make sure that these people get exactly what they need to stay well whilst caring for someone else.”

What’s on offer

If you or someone you know is a carer, make sure to check out the support available from Carers Support West Sussex all year round, including a free Carers Discount Card, which gives family and friend carers in the county a range of exclusive offers and discounts.

The aim of the scheme is to promote the health and wellbeing of carers whilst alleviating some of the financial strain that is often placed upon them by their role.