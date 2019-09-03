Dog missing after visiting Crawley groomer

An eight-month-old shih tzu is missing after running off from a groomer in Pound Hill, Crawley.

Louise Howard, 30, who lives in Broadfield, took her dog Luna to a new groomer on Saturday (August 31).

She was at a new groomer when she slipped out of her harness.

Miss Howard is now appealing for any information people have about the whereabouts of Luna.

She said: "I just want as many people to know as possible.

"She is only a puppy, and it was the first time getting her fur cut in that area so she won't know where to go."

Posters advertising a reward for Luna's safe return are going to be shared over the coming days.

Miss Howard said: "The groomer took Luna out in her harness to the front garden and she slipped out of it.

"The last time I saw her was in the field behind Canter Road, towards Pound Hill, at around 2.40pm."

If you have any information on Luna, please call Louise on 07450 461901.