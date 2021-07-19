Dog walker startled by ‘naked backpacker’ in Sussex woods
A dog walker was given a shock when they stumbled on a naked backpacker in some woods.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:12 pm
The startled walker saw more than they bargained for when the ‘naked male’ was spotted striding through Gravetye Woods in Kingscote, Inspector Darren Taylor of Mid Sussex Police said.
He added that police ‘don’t have much to go on’ for a description but despite not wearing pants the male did have a backpack on. The incident reportedly happened around lunchtime on July 16.
Inspector Taylor urged anyone who had spotted the starkers strider to get in touch quotin CAD 0309.