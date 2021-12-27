Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Bailey – a young and enthusiastic Malinois cross looking for an adventure buddy

Bailey is a bouncy boy with a tonne of energy and a 'super-smart brain'.

The handsome Malinois cross thrives when he is keeping busy – whether that’s by burning off some steam on a long walk, engaging in a game with his toys, solving an enrichment puzzle or participating in his training.

Active adopters who could match Bailey’s energy levels and who will enjoy teaching him lots of new skills and supporting him with some ongoing training would be a perfect match.

Despite his enthusiasm, Bailey also has a sensitive side due to a challenging start to life.

He is seeking a patient, compassionate family who will allow him to take each day as it comes and build up a bond over several meetings.

Currently lacking in social skills, Bailey can often become frustrated in the presence of other canines. He will need to be the only pet at home but would benefit from gradually being introduced to other dogs of a calm and friendly nature.

The youngest members of his family will need to be over the age of 16 and it is essential that he has a garden of his own to roam about in.

Bailey is Dogs Trust's dog of the week and is looking for a new home

If you love the outdoors, have a keen interest in reward-based training and are ready to dedicate your life to a dog who will relish every second by your side, then Bailey might just be the dog for you.

If you think you could Change the Tale for Bailey, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/changethetale for more information.