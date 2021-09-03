His exuberance can mean he will sometimes appear a little too enthusiastic when greeting people. However, the team at Dogs Trust Shoreham says he is a smart dog with a loving nature and eager to learn.

This lurcher has shown lots of potential in making further progress and the charity hopes to find dedicated adopters who have the time to support him with ongoing training.

A fun, varied lifestyle where he can get lots of input and plenty of opportunity to express his energetic nature would be perfect for Biggles.

Quieter walking areas will be needed while he settles into his routine and he must be walked on his muzzle. A garden of his own will be essential, so he can burn off steam from time to time.

Biggles must live in an adult-only home, where any visitors are aged at least 16. He cannot live with cats, caged birds or other small furry pets but could potentially live with a well-suited dog.

This two-year-old will make for a brilliant companion to an active family who can fully involve him an all aspects of their life.