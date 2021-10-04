Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Meet Dom – a bright, young dog with bundles of energy

Active both physically and mentally, Dom is a fun and spirited boy but can often become overwhelmed by the world around him.

This spirited two-year-old feels at his best when given the opportunity to express his energy; he especially enjoys enriching activities such as gnawing on a long-lasting chew, engaging in his training and, most importantly, playing with his toys!

Toys are of huge value to Dom; not only does he love to play, but he also uses them as an outlet for coping with frustration or worry. His dream home will be one with a big basket of toys to choose from.

Dom is a young lurcher with bundles of energy

Dom will need quieter walks where he can avoid bumping into other dogs unexpectedly. Instead, he would like to gradually build up his social skills with the aim of having familiar walking buddies in the future.

He will need to be the only pet in an adult-only household, where he can enjoy the freedom of an off-lead run-around in a garden of his own.

Dedicated adopters who could offer Dom lots of their time, as well as some consistency and commitment to training, would be ideal.