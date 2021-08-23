This Patterdale terrier cross is ‘super fun’ according to the team at Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre, where he enjoys any activity that stimulates his brain.

Peppy is an active dog that enjoys fun training, using his nose when playing scent games and solving food puzzles.

The charity would like to find a family who is just as enthusiastic about his training as Peppy is, as it says he will need plenty of input owing to a lack in confidence and a sensitive side to his character.

Getting to know new people can be overwhelming for Peppy, so building up his friendship will take some patience, a gentle approach and lots of tasty treats.

Peppy requires an adult-only home with a minimum of two people, so there is always someone nearby to keep him company. The aim would be a peaceful lifestyle in a home in a quieter area, with a private room of his own in the house and a garden.

Although he would benefit from building up his social skills with a regular canine chum to walk with, Peppy will need to be the only pet at home.