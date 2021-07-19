Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for a home for the 11-year-old Pomeranian and 12-year-old Bichon Frise so they can continue their journey as a pair.

It will need to be a quiet, adult-only home, with a family that could dedicate plenty of time to them.

The charity says adopters who will grant them the role of ‘ladies of leisure’ and provide them with all of their most-loved luxuries will be perfect.

Phoebe, an 11-year-old Pomeranian, and Miss Lilly, a 12-year-old Bichon Frise, need a home together where they can be 'ladies of leisure'

Phoebe, the Pomeranian, will particularly enjoy hopping up on to your lap or receiving a belly rub, while Miss Lilly appreciates being fed her favourite treats of frozen Brussels sprouts and broccoli.

They would both prefer quieter, woodland walks over busy parks and would be happy to travel in the car to get there.

While they could potentially meet up with other calm-natured canines on their walks, they will need to be the only pets in their new home.